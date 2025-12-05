FTO directs FBR to implement direct filing of airline manifests to curb cargo pilferage

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure that international airlines file their cargo manifests directly with Customs under the WeBOC (Web-based One Customs) system.

This move aims to close existing loopholes and prevent future manipulation or illegal pilferage of cargo, which has been exploited by criminal networks.

In a recent order, the FTO emphasised that swift and decisive action is required to curb fraudulent cargo clearances at airports. The FTO’s investigation found that airports are highly sensitive areas where illegal clearance of goods poses significant risks to cargo security and government revenues.

The FTO recommended that the FBR immediately implement several measures to strengthen oversight:

The manifests and off-load data from international airlines should be retrieved directly for independent validation, eliminating reliance on intermediary data. Any consignment that is off-loaded but cleared without the corresponding Goods Declaration (GD) should be flagged and reported as potentially unauthorized or fraudulent. The FTO stressed the need for integrating all cargo systems with Customs’ WeBOC mechanism, ensuring direct filing of manifests by airlines to prevent future manipulation and illicit activities.

This directive is a part of ongoing efforts to tackle fraud in the cargo sector and enhance transparency in the clearance process.