Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices head for 2% weekly gain as Fed hopes boost market, Venezuela tensions loom

Brent crude up 6 cents, U.S. WTI up 4 cents as prices remain steady at market open

By Reuters

BEIJING: WTI oil prices were heading for weekly gains of close to 2% in early trading on Friday, supported by an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut, escalating US-Venezuela tensions and stalled peace talks in Moscow.

It would be a second straight week of increases.

Prices were little changed at market open on Friday, with Brent crude up 6 cents, or 0.09%, at $63.32 per barrel by 0104 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 4 cents, or 0.07%, at $59.71 a barrel.

Both contracts settled up around 1% in the previous trading session.

Of economists surveyed in a November 28-December 4 Reuters poll, 82% expected a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction at next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. A rate cut would stimulate economic growth and demand for oil.

Markets continued to brace for a potential U.S. military incursion into Venezuela after President Donald Trump said late last week that the U.S. would start taking action to stop Venezuelan drug traffickers on land “very soon”.

Rystad Energy said in a note that such a move could put at risk Venezuela’s 1.1 million barrels per day of crude oil production, which it supplies mostly to China.

Prices were also boosted this week by the failure of U.S. talks in Moscow to achieve any significant breakthroughs over the war in Ukraine, which could have included a deal to let Russian oil back into the market.

Those factors kept prices supported despite a growing surplus.

Saudi Arabia cut its January Arab Light crude selling prices to Asia to the lowest level in five years amid oversupply, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Previous article
EU hits Meta with antitrust probe over plans to block AI rivals from WhatsApp
Next article
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Move comes as Microsoft’s suite, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, faces growing competition from Google’s products; price hike will affect businesses and public sector agencies, with small business and frontline worker plans seeing sharpest increases

EU hits Meta with antitrust probe over plans to block AI rivals from WhatsApp

China state-owned banks soak up dollars to slow yuan gains, sources say

Pakistan proposes CASA Energy Market to transform regional energy trade

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.