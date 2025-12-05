Pakistan secures key ADB financing for major infrastructure projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formalized three significant agreements with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance the country’s infrastructure, marking a critical step forward in key development projects. The agreements, signed in Islamabad on December 5, 2025, include project readiness financing for the ML-1 Karachi-Rohri railway section and the Quetta Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, as well as supplementary funding for the ongoing Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project.

The agreements were officially endorsed by ADB’s Country Director Emma Fenn and Pakistan’s Secretaries for Economic Affairs and Railways. In her remarks, Ms. Fenn praised the Pakistani government for its strong commitment to these initiatives and reaffirmed ADB’s ongoing support for the country’s infrastructure development efforts.