PTA announces temporary shutdown of DIRBS for system maintenance this weekend

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Thursday that the Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) will be temporarily unavailable from 10:00 pm on Saturday until Sunday evening due to scheduled system maintenance by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

PTA has advised individuals needing urgent device registrations to complete the process before the maintenance period.

In a press release, the authority thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation during the service disruption.