Turkiye plans drone assembly facility in Pakistan to boost defense exports

ISLAMABAD: Turkiye is planning to establish a facility in Pakistan to assemble combat drones, as part of its broader strategy to expand its defense industry and enhance international exports, according to Turkish officials speaking to Bloomberg. The facility will focus on assembling stealth and long-endurance drones in Pakistan, with discussions on the project advancing significantly since October.

While Turkiye’s Defense Ministry declined to comment, and Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar did not respond to inquiries, the talks are seen as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts to bolster Turkiye’s defense exports, which grew by 30% this year to a record $7.5 billion. This move aligns with Turkiye’s ambitions to strengthen its influence in the Middle East and beyond.

The two countries have long-standing defense ties. Turkiye is currently building corvette warships for Pakistan’s navy under a co-production deal, and it has upgraded dozens of Pakistan’s F-16s. Turkiye is also seeking Pakistan’s involvement in its Kaan fifth-generation fighter program. Additionally, both countries are collaborating on the TF-X fighter jet program, with Pakistan contributing research through the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Moreover, Turkiye and Pakistan have deepened cooperation on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed agreements with Pakistan’s National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) to jointly produce components for the Anka UAV, which boasts a 24-hour flight time and a payload capacity of 250kg.

This new drone-assembly facility would enhance Pakistan’s access to advanced UAV technology while supporting Turkiye’s growing defense export ambitions. The initiative comes amid heightened regional tensions, including a ceasefire with India after a military clash in May and ongoing clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan over militant groups operating from Afghan soil.