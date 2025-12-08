Can Pakistan’s snack giants make the best of our trade troubles?

There is nothing that quite matches the versatility of the humble potato. It goes with anything. You can have it in different textures, soft, hard, in-between. It tastes good in broths, it tastes good fried, it tastes good mashed. According to some, it even tastes good in biryani. It is like that annoying cousin whose qualities your parents just won’t stop brandishing in your face. Perhaps that’s the reason that in the popular rhyme Aaloo Kachaloo Miyan, the mean eggplant has had enough and thinks well to land a hefty kick on the unsuspecting potato miyan.

No wonder then that potato is a staple in so many diets. But its ubiquity in the Pakistani pantry is not as inevitable a thing as might have been supposed. In fact, potatoes aren’t even native to the Indian subcontinent. They were brought here from Peru by Dutch settlers in the late 17th century, and planted on the Malabar coast. And at the time of partition, most of the potato in the subcontinent was being produced on the Indian side. Even so, after partition, the potato didn’t take too long to take over local production and become Pakistan’s largest vegetable crop by area and production.