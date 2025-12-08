Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR attributes incorrect tax SMS to telecom glitch

Messages on filing 2025 returns before September 30 were sent in error, board says

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday said some taxpayers received incorrect SMS messages asking them to file income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 before the September 30 deadline.

The board clarified that it had not authorised the messages. Investigation revealed a technical glitch on the part of telecom service providers caused the erroneous notifications.

FBR noted that it had requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on September 15, 2025, to send reminder messages to taxpayers, and all authorised messages were sent before the deadline.

The board said it was taking steps to resolve the issue and had asked the PTA to coordinate with telecom operators to ensure the problem is fixed promptly.

Previous article
Pakistan seeks U.S. backing for power sector reforms and investments
Next article
Pakistan records 27% rise in federal revenue collection, Finance Minister tells NA
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.