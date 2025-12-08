FBR attributes incorrect tax SMS to telecom glitch

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday said some taxpayers received incorrect SMS messages asking them to file income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 before the September 30 deadline.

The board clarified that it had not authorised the messages. Investigation revealed a technical glitch on the part of telecom service providers caused the erroneous notifications.

FBR noted that it had requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on September 15, 2025, to send reminder messages to taxpayers, and all authorised messages were sent before the deadline.

The board said it was taking steps to resolve the issue and had asked the PTA to coordinate with telecom operators to ensure the problem is fixed promptly.