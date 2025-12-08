Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Karachi UCs to get Rs100,000 monthly for manholes after toddler’s death

Mayor Wahab earmarks funds for streetlights and manhole covers following public outcry

By Monitoring Desk

A three-year-old boy who fell into an open manhole in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on November 30 was recovered a day later by Rescue 1122, Edhi and other teams, the Edhi Information Bureau said. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Following the incident, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday announced that every Union Committee will receive Rs100,000 per month specifically for installing manhole covers and repairing streetlights. The funds will be released starting December.

Wahab said UCs previously received Rs500,000 monthly to address neighbourhood issues, but complaints arose that the money was insufficient or spent on salaries. The Sindh government later raised the allocation to Rs1.2 million, but the results remained inadequate.

The mayor said the latest allocation is ring-fenced to ensure it is used solely for manhole and streetlight work. He added the decision comes in response to public outrage over the Nipa tragedy and aims to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Previous article
Sudan outlines 45-project health plan, seeks Pakistan’s technical support
Next article
Pakistan seeks U.S. backing for power sector reforms and investments
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.