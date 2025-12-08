Karachi UCs to get Rs100,000 monthly for manholes after toddler’s death

A three-year-old boy who fell into an open manhole in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on November 30 was recovered a day later by Rescue 1122, Edhi and other teams, the Edhi Information Bureau said. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Following the incident, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday announced that every Union Committee will receive Rs100,000 per month specifically for installing manhole covers and repairing streetlights. The funds will be released starting December.

Wahab said UCs previously received Rs500,000 monthly to address neighbourhood issues, but complaints arose that the money was insufficient or spent on salaries. The Sindh government later raised the allocation to Rs1.2 million, but the results remained inadequate.

The mayor said the latest allocation is ring-fenced to ensure it is used solely for manhole and streetlight work. He added the decision comes in response to public outrage over the Nipa tragedy and aims to prevent similar accidents in the future.