Pakistan marks UAE national day, reaffirms strategic and economic ties

Pakistan celebrated the 54th National Day of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, with Prime Minister highlighting the enduring economic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister praised the UAE’s support as critical to Pakistan’s stabilizing economy and extended congratulations to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the people of the UAE. He recalled early memories of the UAE as a land that embraced possibilities, lauding the leadership of Sheikh Zayed and the current President for fostering strong bilateral ties.

Emphasizing the human dimension of the relationship, the Prime Minister underscored the role of the 1.8 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, who have contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth across diverse sectors. He expressed the wish for deeper cooperation, greater prosperity, and lasting peace for both nations and the wider region.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthen ties in areas including economy, energy, and artificial intelligence, highlighting shared values and a common vision for regional peace and development. The ceremony also featured a cake-cutting attended by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and the UAE ambassador.