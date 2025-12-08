Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan marks UAE national day, reaffirms strategic and economic ties

PM hails UAE support, contributions of 1.8 million Pakistanis, and shared vision for regional prosperity

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan celebrated the 54th National Day of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, with Prime Minister highlighting the enduring economic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister praised the UAE’s support as critical to Pakistan’s stabilizing economy and extended congratulations to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the people of the UAE. He recalled early memories of the UAE as a land that embraced possibilities, lauding the leadership of Sheikh Zayed and the current President for fostering strong bilateral ties.

Emphasizing the human dimension of the relationship, the Prime Minister underscored the role of the 1.8 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, who have contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth across diverse sectors. He expressed the wish for deeper cooperation, greater prosperity, and lasting peace for both nations and the wider region.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthen ties in areas including economy, energy, and artificial intelligence, highlighting shared values and a common vision for regional peace and development. The ceremony also featured a cake-cutting attended by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and the UAE ambassador.

 

Previous article
Pakistan records 27% rise in federal revenue collection, Finance Minister tells NA
Next article
Sugarcane prices set at Rs500–550 per maund, farmers’ interests safeguarded
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.