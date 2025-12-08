Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan seeks U.S. backing for power sector reforms and investments

Leghari briefs Acting Ambassador Baker on Surplus Power Package, DISCO privatization, and transmission opportunities

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari on Monday met U.S. Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker to discuss investment opportunities and ongoing reforms in Pakistan’s power sector.

The meeting focused on the Surplus Power Package, which provides competitively priced electricity to industrial consumers. Leghari requested U.S. support to extend the package to greenfield industries to stimulate investment and economic growth.

Leghari also sought assistance in engaging U.S.-based multilateral partners and international financial institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, to remove obstacles to sustainable sector development and implement structural reforms.

The discussion covered power distribution inefficiencies, including technical and commercial losses, recovery improvements, and circular debt management. Baker praised the government’s reform efforts and data-driven interventions.

Investment prospects for U.S. firms were highlighted, particularly in transmission projects and the privatization of distribution companies (DISCOs). Leghari urged Baker to encourage private sector participation in DISCO acquisitions to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

