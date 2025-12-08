Sign inSubscribe
Sudan outlines 45-project health plan, seeks Pakistan’s technical support

Kamal says Islamabad ready to assist with training, equipment needs and regulatory cooperation

Sudan has sought wide-ranging technical support from Pakistan for the rehabilitation of its health sector, presenting a five-year framework comprising around 45 projects during talks in Islamabad, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The Sudanese delegation, led by the country’s Federal Secretary of Health, flagged shortages in equipment, gaps in institutional capacity and the need to restore solar-energy systems at health facilities. The delegation said closer coordination with Pakistan would help accelerate its recovery plans and thanked Islamabad for its continued backing.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, who chaired the meeting alongside Federal Secretary Health Hamid Yaqoob, said Islamabad places high value on its ties with Sudan and remains committed to expanding cooperation. He said Pakistan is prepared to train Sudanese medical staff, support expert exchanges and promote knowledge-sharing between institutions.

Kamal noted that matters related to pharmaceuticals, medical devices and regulation fall under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), adding that Pakistan is making progress toward WHO Regulatory Maturity Level 3. He also said medical tourism would be promoted, with visa facilitation to be discussed with Pakistani missions abroad.

Officials said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will expedite work on finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize collaboration. Kamal concluded that Pakistan would continue assisting Sudan in emergency response, recovery and long-term health-sector development.

