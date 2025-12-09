Sign inSubscribe
ECC tightens car import schemes, reviews circular debt plan and approves CPI-linked fuel margins

Committee signs off on vehicle framework overhaul, PASSCO wind-up plan, digital funding and controlled margin increases for OMCs and dealers

By Monitoring Desk

The Economic Coordination Committee approved a series of regulatory and fiscal actions spanning trade, energy and administrative reforms, the Finance Division said.

The Committee endorsed changes to Pakistan’s vehicle import framework, retaining only the Transfer of Residence and Gift Schemes. It ruled that commercial-import safety and environmental requirements will now apply to these schemes, extended the import eligibility period from two to three years, and kept the one-year non-transferability condition intact.

The ECC also signed off on CPI-based adjustments to margins for oil marketing companies and petroleum dealers on MS and HSD for FY24 and FY25. The increase, limited to 5 percent to 10 percent, will be released in two phases: half immediately and the second tranche subject to digitization milestones to be reviewed by June 1, 2026.

Separately, the Committee restricted chloroform imports to pharmaceutical companies only, and only with an NOC from DRAP.

The session, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, opened with a review of the Circular Debt Management Plan for FY26. The Committee directed the Power Division to develop a medium-term roadmap to gradually reduce fiscal support to the power sector and to tighten follow-up with DISCOs on performance targets.

On administrative restructuring, the ECC approved the formation of a special-purpose company to wind up PASSCO, settle its outstanding liabilities and oversee its dissolution. It also granted in-principle approval for releasing budgetary allocations to PIA Holding Company Ltd to meet pension and medical expenses of PIACL employees.

The Committee further cleared a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs1.28 billion for the Pakistan Digital Authority to support digital transformation across government departments. Development funds for the Cabinet Division were authorised and Rs5 billion was allocated to the Housing and Works Division.

A request from Ghani Glass for concessionary gas and RLNG tariffs was rejected, with the ECC noting that such subsidies are not permissible and that broader export-support measures are being worked on.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Investment Board Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and senior officials attended the meeting.

