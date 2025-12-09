NAB recovers Rs 5.1 Trillion in 2025, PM Shehbaz pledges transparency

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered over Rs 5.1 trillion in 2025, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday, praising the agency’s role in fighting financial corruption.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s House on International Anti-Corruption Day, PM Shehbaz said NAB operates with full independence and the government “does not believe in political victimization through NAB.”

He highlighted the 2025 theme, “United with Youth Against Corruption: Building an Honest and Dignified Future,” noting that Pakistan’s youth play a key role in promoting transparency and sustainable development.

NAB Chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed briefed attendees on the Bureau’s performance, saying reforms since 2022 have improved efficiency and strengthened cooperation with state institutions.

The prime minister reiterated that ensuring transparency across government projects remains a top priority. He commended NAB’s swift redress for citizens affected by organized financial crimes, boosting public confidence in the system.

Honorary shields were distributed to NAB officers for outstanding performance. PM Shehbaz also announced that top performers would receive three honoraria or the opportunity to perform Umrah.

A UNODC representative read a message from UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, senior NAB officials, the DG FIA, and other national law enforcement heads.