NEPRA approves Rs 22.98/unit tariff to boost industrial and agricultural output

Concessional Rs 22.98/unit tariff aims to boost industrial production, competitiveness, and job creation

By Monitoring Desk

Industries will now pay Rs 22.98 per unit for additional electricity consumption under a new concessional tariff approved by NEPRA, the Power Division announced on Tuesday.

The three-year industrial support package aims to stimulate production, enhance competitiveness, and create new jobs across the country. Residential and commercial consumers will not be affected.

Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, said the package will provide industries with greater confidence and stability for long-term planning. Greenfield projects, including data centers and crypto-mining operations, will also benefit from the revised tariff structure.

NEPRA’s determination was issued on the federal government’s reference, and the Power Division has initiated procedures to issue the official notification, after which the concessional rates will take effect.

 

NAB recovers Rs 5.1 Trillion in 2025, PM Shehbaz pledges transparency
NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs 0.88/unit for one month, consumers to get relief in December bills
Monitoring Desk
