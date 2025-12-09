PABC to build $110m plant in afghanistan, approves major agri-fund acquisition



Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) said on Tuesday that it will establish a $110 million beverage can manufacturing facility in Afghanistan, according to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company said the project, previously endorsed by its board on 30 October 2025, will have a production capacity of 1.3 billion cans, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

PABC noted that the approvals obtained so far mark further progress on its broader strategic roadmap. The announcement comes at a time of strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following Islamabad’s call for the Afghan Taliban administration to curb militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory.

Several border crossings between the two countries have remained shut after recent clashes, disrupting bilateral trade. In October, the company had warned that ongoing closures along the Pak-Afghan border could affect its sales, given its exposure to Afghanistan and Central Asian markets.

Separately, PABC’s Board of Directors also approved the acquisition of 60% of the units of Alfalah Agri-Cultivation Fund-I from Liberty Mills Limited for Rs621 million. The fund invests in mechanised and sustainable corporate farming initiatives, including Terra Crop Innovations (Pvt) Ltd in the Cholistan Desert, a project focused on improving food security, boosting agricultural exports, and reducing import reliance.

PABC said the transaction remains subject to standard procedures, and the board has authorised company representatives to take necessary steps to complete the process.