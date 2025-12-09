Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Customs seizes MDMA tablets worth Rs320 million in Karachi mail parcel from Germany

Air Cargo Control Unit intercepts narcotics hidden in speakers and LED lamps at International Mail Office Karachi 

By News Desk

Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled a major attempt to smuggle MDMA tablets into the country, seizing 10,226 ecstasy pills valued at Rs320.687 million from a parcel received through the International Mail Office (IMO) Karachi.

According to the Air Cargo Control Unit (ACCU) of the Collectorate of Customs Airports, Karachi, the parcel had arrived from Germany and had been falsely declared as containing “clothes and electronics.” A detailed inspection led to the discovery of the narcotics concealed inside speakers and LED lamps.

Officials said the interception prevented the high-value drugs from entering Pakistan’s illicit market and underscored the growing use of international mail channels for narcotics trafficking.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reaffirmed its commitment to strict vigilance and enhanced monitoring of all cargo routes, including international mail, to curb smuggling and safeguard the public from dangerous narcotics.

