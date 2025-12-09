Pakistan offers region’s cheapest data-only mobile broadband, Senate told

Pakistan provides the most affordable data-only mobile broadband services in the region, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication was informed on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) updated the committee on Virtual Private Network (VPN) licensing. Applicants must be legally registered entities, either SECP-registered companies or firms, to obtain a Data Class License.

So far, the PTA has issued six Data Class Licenses, while one entity operates under an existing license. Out of seven licensees, five have received commencement certificates, the Senate Secretariat said.

The IT Minister briefed the committee on rising mobile data and call costs and outlined measures to protect consumer rights, emphasizing that affordability is a key indicator of Pakistan’s digital progress.