Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan offers region’s cheapest data-only mobile broadband, Senate told

PTA issues six Data Class Licenses for VPN services as affordability and consumer rights remain priorities

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan provides the most affordable data-only mobile broadband services in the region, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication was informed on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) updated the committee on Virtual Private Network (VPN) licensing. Applicants must be legally registered entities, either SECP-registered companies or firms, to obtain a Data Class License.

So far, the PTA has issued six Data Class Licenses, while one entity operates under an existing license. Out of seven licensees, five have received commencement certificates, the Senate Secretariat said.

The IT Minister briefed the committee on rising mobile data and call costs and outlined measures to protect consumer rights, emphasizing that affordability is a key indicator of Pakistan’s digital progress.

 

Previous article
Punjab deploys AI system to detect hazards after Lodhran child death
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.