Pakistan’s exports to five Central Asian nations fall 9.6% despite transit deals, recent high-level engagements

Pakistan’s exports to the five Central Asian countries (CACs) declined 9.59% year-on-year during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2025-26, reflecting continued challenges in expanding regional trade despite recent diplomatic and transit-related developments.

Data shows that exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan fell to $62.545 million in July–October FY26 from $69.183 million in the same period last year.

Imports from these countries registered an even steeper decline of 63.59%, dropping to $15.795 million from $43.392 million, with most inflows originating from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan’s total annual trade with the region typically ranges between $400 million and $500 million, largely routed through Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan has already operationalised its transit trade agreement with Pakistan and has begun importing under the arrangement, though the impact has yet to reflect significantly in trade volumes.

Export performance varied across individual markets. Shipments to Turkmenistan fell 23.83% to $0.505 million from $0.663 million, while imports from Turkmenistan rose 12.64% to $3.92 million from $3.48 million.

Exports to Uzbekistan, however, showed strong growth of 51.63%, increasing to $32.95 million from $21.73 million, even as imports from the country dropped sharply by 73.85% to $8.49 million from $32.47 million.

Exports to Kazakhstan declined 16.72% to $24.54 million from $29.47 million, while imports fell marginally to $0.263 million compared to $0.313 million last year.

Trade officials noted that despite multiple high-profile exchanges aimed at strengthening economic ties, both exports and imports have yet to reach their potential due to logistical gaps, market access challenges and limited product diversification.