Pakistan’s November remittances hit $3.2 billion, rise 9.4% YoY despite monthly dip

Pakistan received $3.2 billion in overseas workers’ remittances in November 2025, marking a 9.4% year-on-year increase compared to the $2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday. However, monthly inflows fell 7% from $3.4 billion in October.

During the first five months of FY26, remittances amounted to $16.1 billion, up from $14.8 billion in the corresponding period of FY25, showing an increase of 9.3%.

The inflows continue to play a critical role in supporting Pakistan’s external account, boosting economic activity and supplementing household incomes. The government has been promoting the use of formal remittance channels through incentives and regulatory facilitation.

The Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), launched in 2009, has expanded its network of participating financial institutions from 25 in 2009 to more than 50 in 2024, including conventional banks, Islamic banks, microfinance banks and exchange companies. The number of international remittance partners has also expanded from around 45 to nearly 400, with Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) now permitted to receive remittances via banks.

SBP data shows that Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of remittances in November, with overseas Pakistanis sending $753 million, up 3% year-on-year but 10% lower than in October. Inflows from the UAE reached $675 million, rising 9% on a yearly basis.

From the United Kingdom, remittances stood at $481 million, down 4% from October but 17% higher year-on-year.

Overseas Pakistanis in the United States remitted $277 million, a decline of 4% compared to last year and 8% lower than the previous month. The strongest annual growth came from European Union countries, where remittances surged 29% to $417 million in November.