Punjab deploys AI system to detect hazards after Lodhran child death

Following the death of a child in Lodhran caused by an open manhole, the Punjab government has launched an AI-powered surveillance system, Talk to Camera, across the province to improve public safety and rapid response.

Developed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), the system can automatically detect hazards such as open manholes, overflowing dumpsters, and visible smoke. Officers can also query the camera network using natural language.

The technology was piloted successfully in Lahore and Sheikhupura. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that cameras be installed in educational institutions as part of efforts to prevent avoidable accidents and enhance smart-city management.