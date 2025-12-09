Railways revenue climbs to Rs300m a day as eight-month reform push pays off

Pakistan Railways has hit a three-decade high in earnings, with daily revenue holding at Rs300 million for the past fifteen days, Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said on Tuesday.

He said the spike follows eight months of reforms that introduced digital systems, modernised operations and strengthened service delivery across the network. Both passenger and freight segments have reported marked increases, he added.

Abbasi said that after upgrading stations nationwide, the government is now shifting its focus to track rehabilitation. Agreements for the Nokundi–Rohri and Rohri–Karachi upgradation projects have been finalised and work is expected to start shortly.

The minister said the reform timeline is aligned with the Prime Minister’s directives for the current fiscal year and reiterated that all assigned targets are scheduled for completion by December 31, 2026.

He said the current performance shows Pakistan Railways is “firmly moving on the path of progress.”