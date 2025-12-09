Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Railways revenue climbs to Rs300m a day as eight-month reform push pays off

Hanif Abbasi says passenger and freight earnings surge; major track upgrades cleared to begin soon

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Railways has hit a three-decade high in earnings, with daily revenue holding at Rs300 million for the past fifteen days, Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said on Tuesday.

He said the spike follows eight months of reforms that introduced digital systems, modernised operations and strengthened service delivery across the network. Both passenger and freight segments have reported marked increases, he added.

Abbasi said that after upgrading stations nationwide, the government is now shifting its focus to track rehabilitation. Agreements for the Nokundi–Rohri and Rohri–Karachi upgradation projects have been finalised and work is expected to start shortly.

The minister said the reform timeline is aligned with the Prime Minister’s directives for the current fiscal year and reiterated that all assigned targets are scheduled for completion by December 31, 2026.

He said the current performance shows Pakistan Railways is “firmly moving on the path of progress.”

Previous article
ECC tightens car import schemes, reviews circular debt plan and approves CPI-linked fuel margins
Next article
NAB recovers Rs 5.1 Trillion in 2025, PM Shehbaz pledges transparency
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.