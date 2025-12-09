Survey finds Police, Procurement and Judiciary viewed as most corrupt sectors in pakistan



Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) on Tuesday released the National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2025, which found that the police, tender and procurement processes, and the judicial system are viewed as the most corrupt sectors in the country. The survey also shows that provincial governments are perceived as more corrupt than local governments.

TIP Chairman Justice (retd) Zia Perwez said the survey covers a broad range of themes, including perceptions of corruption levels in public institutions, factors contributing to corruption, and views on the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies. He said the report also examines public sentiment on political financing, whistleblower protection and transparency within tax-exempt charitable organisations.

Findings show high dissatisfaction with government efforts to curb corruption, with 77% of respondents nationwide reporting discontent. Provincial figures reflect a similar trend: Balochistan at 80%, Punjab at 78%, and Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 75% each. Despite this, 66% of respondents said they did not face any situation where they were asked to pay a bribe.

On economic conditions, 57% of respondents said their purchasing power declined in the past year, while 43% reported an improvement. A combined 58% of participants—40% partially and 18% fully—said the government had stabilised the economy through the IMF programme and Pakistan’s exit from the FATF list.

The survey highlights a strong preference for either banning or regulating business funding to political parties, with 42% favouring a complete ban and 41% supporting regulated contributions. It also found that 55% of respondents oppose the use of party names or leadership photos in government advertisements.

Conducted from September 22 to 29, the NCPS 2025 shows that 59% of respondents nationwide distrust provincial governments, rising to 70% in Punjab. Meanwhile, 78% of Pakistanis expressed the need for accountability of agencies such as the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency. Respondents cited lack of transparency in investigations, absence of independent oversight, and political victimisation as leading concerns.

In sector-specific findings, 24% of respondents ranked the police as the most corrupt institution, followed by procurement at 16% and the judiciary at 14%. Perceptions varied across provinces: Punjab reported the highest concern over police corruption at 34%, while KP showed the strongest perception of judicial corruption at 18%.

Although 66% of respondents nationwide said they did not pay bribes, Sindh reported the highest bribe-related experiences at 46%, followed by Punjab at 39%, Balochistan at 31%, and KP at 20%. Respondents identified lack of accountability, poor access to information, and delays in corruption case disposal as the top drivers of corruption.

Provincial Anti-Corruption Establishments were viewed as ineffective by most respondents, with 33% calling them “non-effective” and 34% “less effective,” particularly in Sindh and Punjab. TIP said the survey measures public perception rather than actual corruption levels, offering insights into where governance reforms are most needed.

The organisation said the findings aim to support dialogue and evidence-based policymaking for stronger accountability.

PM’s response

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the TIP report, saying a large number of respondents indicated they had not encountered corruption during his government. He said the public’s views reflect recognition of reforms aimed at transparency and economic recovery.

Shehbaz said reform efforts were implemented across government sectors on a merit and transparency basis, and he credited Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb. He said the government would continue work on improving economic indicators, strengthening public services and eradicating corruption.