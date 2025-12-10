Kohinoor Mills completes 2.7 MW solar system, total capacity reaches 7.2 MW

Kohinoor Mills Limited has successfully completed the commissioning of an additional 2.7-megawatt renewable energy system, bringing its total solar energy generation capacity to 7.2 megawatts, according to a filing with the local bourse.

This new capacity now accounts for more than 20% of the company’s operational electricity needs, supporting its sustainability goals.

In a move to further enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs, the company’s management has announced plans to install an additional 3.0-megawatt solar photovoltaic system by the end of the current financial year.

This expansion is expected to lower unit energy costs, reduce dependence on government-controlled grid tariffs, and contribute to national objectives by decreasing reliance on imported fuels and reducing carbon emissions.