Kohinoor Mills completes 2.7 MW solar system, total capacity reaches 7.2 MW

Company aims for 10.2 MW by year-end; meets 20% of operational electricity needs with solar energy, plans further expansion to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions

By News Desk

Kohinoor Mills Limited has successfully completed the commissioning of an additional 2.7-megawatt renewable energy system, bringing its total solar energy generation capacity to 7.2 megawatts, according to a filing with the local bourse. 

This new capacity now accounts for more than 20% of the company’s operational electricity needs, supporting its sustainability goals.

In a move to further enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs, the company’s management has announced plans to install an additional 3.0-megawatt solar photovoltaic system by the end of the current financial year. 

This expansion is expected to lower unit energy costs, reduce dependence on government-controlled grid tariffs, and contribute to national objectives by decreasing reliance on imported fuels and reducing carbon emissions.

