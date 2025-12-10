OGDCL announces oil and gas discovery at Baragzai x-01 well in Kohat



The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Wednesday the successful discovery of oil and gas at its exploratory well, Baragzai X-01 (Slant), located in the Nashpa Block, district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This discovery marks the first oil and gas find from the Kingriali Formation in the Nashpa Block.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL revealed that the well flowed at a rate of 2,280 Barrels per Day (BPD) of oil and 5.6 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas, through a choke size of 32/64″ at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,400 psi.

The Baragzai X-01 (Slant) well was spud-in on December 24, 2024, as an exploratory well and drilled to a depth of 5,170 meters into the Kingriali Formation. A 90-meter-thick interval from the Triassic age was encountered, and a successful cased hole drill stem test (DST) was conducted based on positive hydrocarbon shows and open hole wireline log interpretations.

OGDCL emphasised that this discovery has significantly de-risked further exploration in the area. The company added that the find will help address the energy supply-demand gap by contributing to domestic energy resources, enhancing the hydrocarbon reserves base for the company, its joint venture partners, and the country.

OGDCL is the operator of the Nashpa Exploration License, holding a 65% working interest, along with joint venture partners Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with a 30% working interest and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with a 5% carried interest.