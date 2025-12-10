Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Coast Guards seize 1.7 million litres of smuggled Iranian diesel

Coast Guards foils major fuel smuggling operation, seizing diesel worth Rs487 million across Balochistan

By News Desk

The Pakistan Coast Guards have successfully thwarted a major smuggling operation, intercepting 1,764,615 litres of Iranian diesel worth approximately Rs487.03 million. The fuel was being smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi.

The PCG carried out intelligence-based operations across various locations in Balochistan, including Uthal, Gwadar, and Pasni road checkpoints, as well as maritime routes. Of the total fuel seized, 1,746,615 litres were intercepted on land and 18,000 litres via sea operations.

The smuggled diesel, along with the trucks and oil tankers involved in the operation, has been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing. The PCG remains committed to combating smuggling activities and reinforcing efforts to strengthen the national economy by curbing illegal trade.

