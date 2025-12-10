PEMRA, Alfalah asset management weigh creation of private media fund

Alfalah Asset Management’s leadership met with Acting PEMRA Chairman Barrister Sikandar Rashid Chaudhry on Tuesday for detailed discussions on the possible launch of a dedicated media sector fund within the private funds category.

According to officials, the proposal aims to create a financial instrument capable of supporting locally produced content as it seeks placement on global distribution outlets. The two sides examined the structural requirements for such a fund, potential investment frameworks, and the broader market conditions shaping the media landscape.

Participants also reviewed the challenges currently confronting Pakistan’s media industry, including constraints on growth and limited access to capital. The meeting further assessed how coordinated partnerships could help attract investment, diversify revenue channels, and open new avenues for industry development.

Both PEMRA and Alfalah Asset Management underscored that progress would depend on sustained cooperation and a clear mechanism to ensure long term viability and sector wide strengthening.