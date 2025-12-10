Punjab signs MoUs with China to advance agricultural development and technology

The Punjab Government has signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with China to enhance agricultural development through the adoption of advanced technologies.

The agreements include two B2B MoUs focusing on modern agricultural technologies and machinery, three MoUs to promote agricultural research and technology, and one MoU to ensure the availability of high-quality seeds for farmers. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation to support Punjab’s agricultural growth.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led a high-level meeting to review the province’s agricultural development. Authorities briefed the CM on the record supply of fertilizers, maintaining stable prices, and the successful completion of wheat plantation targets. Punjab led the country in wheat cultivation, with 16.5 million acres planted, and saw a 27% increase in seed sales and a 26% rise in urea sales compared to the previous year.

The CM was informed that a subsidy of Rs 500 per certified wheat seed bag was provided, and Punjab achieved a significant milestone by issuing 800,000 Kisan Cards for the first time in its history. The cards facilitated loans worth Rs 250 billion, with Rs 160 billion spent on seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. The loan repayment rate reached an impressive 96%.

In South Punjab, loans totaling Rs 105 billion were disbursed, with a significant portion benefiting small farmers. Through Kisan Cards, Punjab’s farmers spent Rs 110 billion on fertilizers.

The CM was also briefed on the importance of mechanization, with Rs 66 billion invested in agricultural equipment. Over two years, 30,000 green tractors and 10,000 Super Seeders were distributed to farmers, while modern farm-level implements worth Rs 6 billion were also made available.

The phase-2 of the Green Tractor Scheme has already allocated 9,500 tractors, with deliveries underway. Under the High-Tech Machinery Financing Program, 6,077 farmers have been registered for credit approvals to purchase modern machinery.

Looking ahead, the government plans to distribute 20,000 modern farm-level implements over the next three years, with a 68% subsidy on 38 types of equipment. Distribution will begin in January 2026, with a total of 12,000 applications already received for the first batch.