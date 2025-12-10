Sign inSubscribe
SBP sets debt auction target of Rs5.45 trillion for three months 

SBP to raise funds through Market Treasury Bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds, with largest auction scheduled for December 10

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled its debt auction calendar for the period of December 2025 to February 2026, with plans to raise a total of Rs5.45 trillion through domestic securities. 

This includes Rs3.85 trillion via six Market Treasury Bill (MTB) auctions, aimed at covering Rs3.884 trillion in maturing papers, leaving a net retirement of Rs34 billion. The largest of these auctions is scheduled for December 10, targeting Rs1 trillion.

In addition to the MTB auctions, the SBP will conduct three fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auctions, aiming to raise Rs1.2 trillion. Another Rs400 billion will be raised through six semi-annual floating-rate 10-year PIB auctions. 

The planned issuances are part of the SBP’s strategy to manage the country’s debt obligations and maintain liquidity in the market.

News Desk
News Desk

