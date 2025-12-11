Bawany Air products issues second corrigendum to takeover intention for 98.76% acquisition



Bawany Air Products Limited has received an additional corrigendum to the Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) regarding the proposed acquisition of 98.76% shareholding and control by Mohabbat Khan and others acting in concert. The latest revisions have been submitted in accordance with the Securities Act, 2015 and the Takeover Regulations, 2017.

The original PAI, outlining the intended acquisition of 600 million ordinary shares, was published on July 9, 2025. It was first amended through a corrigendum issued on August 4, 2025.

According to the acquiring party’s latest submission, the new corrigendum introduces additional amendments to the previously announced terms. However, all other conditions contained in the original PAI and the earlier August 4 corrigendum remain unchanged.