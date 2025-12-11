FBR suspends Customs inspector at Islamabad airport over extortion and harassment allegations

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended a Customs inspector posted at Islamabad International Airport following allegations of extortion, harassment and misconduct, The News reported.

The action follows a complaint lodged with the Office of the Chief Collector (Airports), accusing the inspector of gross abuse of authority.

According to the FBR, a detailed inquiry was conducted, after which the Chief Collector recommended immediate suspension and the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The FBR said the officer has been suspended with immediate effect while formal disciplinary action moves forward.