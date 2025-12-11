Finance Minister Aurangzeb attends Global Development Finance Conference in Riyadh

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has arrived in Riyadh to participate in the Global Development Finance Conference, Momentum 2025, a three-day event organised by Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund.

The conference brings together policymakers, development institutions and financial experts from over 120 global and regional organisations, with more than 100 speakers discussing innovative financing aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Senator Aurangzeb will take part in a high-level session on climate adaptation and resilience, where he will outline Pakistan’s financing needs to address climate vulnerabilities and strengthen economic resilience.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with senior Saudi officials, including leadership of the Ministry of Finance and the National Development Fund, to discuss development cooperation, investment opportunities and economic reforms. Pakistani officials expect the engagements to reinforce ongoing reform momentum and open new financing channels.

On the sidelines, the finance minister will give interviews to CNN, RIA Novosti and CGTN to highlight Pakistan’s economic outlook, investment potential and development priorities. He will also meet staff at Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Riyadh to review upcoming economic diplomacy initiatives.

The Ministry of Finance said Pakistan’s participation reflects its commitment to collaborating with global partners on sustainable development and resilient financing systems.