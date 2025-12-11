National Tariff Commission extends anti-dumping duties on imported aluminium beverage cans for three more years

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has completed its sunset review of anti-dumping duties on aluminium beverage cans imported from Sri Lanka, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, deciding to extend the duties for an additional three years.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) said that the review covered 250 ml to 300 ml aluminium cans and concluded that removing the current duties would likely result in continued dumping and material injury to domestic manufacturers.

The duties will remain effective from February 19, 2025.

According to the NTC’s determination, the extended anti-dumping duties will apply at the following rates:

Sri Lanka – Ceylon Beverage Cans: 23.24%

Sri Lanka – All other exporters: 23.24%

Jordan – All exporters: 26.54%

United Arab Emirates – All exporters: 22.06%

The decision was publicly notified on December 11, 2025, through national newspapers.

PABC said it issued the disclosure in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX regulations, requesting that TRE Certificate Holders be informed accordingly.

The continuation of duties aims to protect Pakistan’s domestic aluminium cans industry, which the NTC says would face potential injury if dumping resumed.