Overall decline in sales observed as Sazgar increases four-wheeler production in November

Company produces 1,357 four-wheelers and 1,742 three-wheelers during month, sells 1109 four-wheelers and 1749 three-wheelers

By News Desk


Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (PSX: SAZEW) reported production of 1,357 units and sales of 1,109 units in its four-wheeler segment — which includes off-road and passenger vehicles — for November 2025, according to a filing submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

In the three-wheeler category, the company recorded production of 1,742 units and sales of 1,749 units during the same month.

The latest figures show a mixed trend compared to October 2025, when SAZEW produced 1,242 four-wheelers and sold 1,379 units. In the three-wheeler segment, October production stood at 2,575 units, with sales of 2,344 units. On a comparative scale, sales numbers for both vehicle segments dropped by 19.6% and 35.4% respectively. Meanwhile production of four-wheelers was jacked up by 9.3%, compared to a 32% drop in three-wheeler production in the same month.

Sazgar is now a leading domestic automobile manufacturer, starting off with CNG 4-stroke auto rickshaws (three-wheelers) and automotive wheel rims, the company now boasts a large range of cars it produces.

SECP issues revised ESG disclosure guidelines aligned with Pakistan green taxonomy
US re-emerges as key economic partner as Pakistan secures $7bn Reko Diq financing: Aurangzeb
News Desk
News Desk

