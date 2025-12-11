Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia set January business forum as Ministers review economic ties

Aurangzeb meets senior Saudi officials in Riyadh; both sides note Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will hold a business forum in January as part of efforts to expand bilateral economic cooperation, the Finance Division said on Thursday.

The announcement followed Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb’s meetings in Riyadh, where he is attending the Momentum Development Finance Conference. Aurangzeb met Saudi Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Al-Khalaf and reviewed Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic performance. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen economic ties and agreed to maintain close coordination at tactical and strategic levels.

Aurangzeb thanked the kingdom for its continued bilateral and multilateral support to Pakistan’s economy.

During the visit, the finance minister also met Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Advisor at the Royal Court, and held several media engagements.

 

Previous article
PSX slips as selling pressure pulls KSE-100 down 877 points
Next article
Pakistan’s reserves at $19.61bn; IMF SDR inflow to show in next update
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.