Pakistan, Saudi Arabia set January business forum as Ministers review economic ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will hold a business forum in January as part of efforts to expand bilateral economic cooperation, the Finance Division said on Thursday.

The announcement followed Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb’s meetings in Riyadh, where he is attending the Momentum Development Finance Conference. Aurangzeb met Saudi Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Al-Khalaf and reviewed Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic performance. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen economic ties and agreed to maintain close coordination at tactical and strategic levels.

Aurangzeb thanked the kingdom for its continued bilateral and multilateral support to Pakistan’s economy.

During the visit, the finance minister also met Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Advisor at the Royal Court, and held several media engagements.