Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s reserves at $19.61bn; IMF SDR inflow to show in next update

SBP reports $14.58bn in central bank holdings for week ending December 5.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.61 billion for the week ending December 5, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The central bank reported its own reserves at $14.58 billion, reflecting a $12 million increase over the previous week. Commercial banks held $5.03 billion in net foreign reserves.

The SBP said it has also received SDR 914 million, about $1.2 billion, from the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The inflow will be recorded in next week’s data covering the period ending December 12.

If you want an even more compressed, Reuters-flash style or a more data-first business desk version, I can provide that as well.

Previous article
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia set January business forum as Ministers review economic ties
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.