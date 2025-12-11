Pakistan’s reserves at $19.61bn; IMF SDR inflow to show in next update

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.61 billion for the week ending December 5, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The central bank reported its own reserves at $14.58 billion, reflecting a $12 million increase over the previous week. Commercial banks held $5.03 billion in net foreign reserves.

The SBP said it has also received SDR 914 million, about $1.2 billion, from the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The inflow will be recorded in next week’s data covering the period ending December 12.

