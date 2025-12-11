PPL announces oil and gas discovery in Kohat’s Nashpa Block 

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a new oil and gas discovery from the Kingriali Formation at the exploratory well Baragzai X-01 (slant) in the Nashpa Block, located in Kohat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the company said the Nashpa Block is operated by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), which holds a 65% working interest, while PPL and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) hold 30% and 5% interests, respectively.

The Baragzai X-01 well was spudded on December 24, 2024, and drilled to a target depth of 5,170 metres into the Kingriali Formation. Following the interpretation of open-hole wireline logs, a cased-hole Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted, confirming commercial hydrocarbons.

The well flowed at rates of 2,280 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 5.6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas on a 32/64″ choke, with a wellhead flowing pressure of 2,400 psi.

PPL noted that this marks the first oil and gas discovery from the Kingriali Formation within the Nashpa Block. The result, the company said, de-risks deeper exploration targets in the block and opens new opportunities for further development.

The discovery is expected to contribute to Pakistan’s indigenous hydrocarbon supply and add to national reserve accumulation.