PSRM, K-electric sign agreement to build dedicated 132kv grid station at Gharo

Project to supply 15MW power, strengthen energy resilience for steel manufacturing

By Monitoring Desk


PSRM (Pvt.) Limited and K-Electric have entered into an agreement to develop a dedicated distribution system at Gharo, featuring a 132 kV grid station and transmission line, according to a statement issued by the power utility on Thursday. The project is designed to ensure a reliable and efficient 15MW power supply to support the expanding operations of the local steel industry.

K-Electric said the new grid station will enhance power resilience, improve operational efficiency and enable future electrification needs for steel manufacturers. The initiative aligns with both companies’ focus on sustainability, reliability and innovation in industrial energy infrastructure.

The power utility said the agreement reinforces KE’s objective of supporting industrial growth through dependable, high-quality power solutions tailored to sector-specific requirements. It added that the partnership will help meet rising energy demand in the steel sector and contribute to greater availability of local steel products.

KE Chief Distribution & Marcomms Officer Sadia Dada said that industries have unique operational needs and customers investing in their own grid infrastructure can secure efficient and stable power. She said PSRM’s investment demonstrates a forward-looking approach to scaling its operations.

PSRM CEO Muhammad Mustafa said steel remains one of Pakistan’s key industries and that uninterrupted energy is essential for its continued development. He said the dedicated grid station will strengthen PSRM’s energy resilience and support the growth of the local steel sector.

According to K-Electric, the dedicated power system will ensure continuous and stable electricity supply required for steel manufacturing processes. The utility added that reliable energy provision for sectors such as steel, construction and manufacturing contributes to national productivity and supports Pakistan’s broader industrial growth.

US re-emerges as key economic partner as Pakistan secures $7bn Reko Diq financing: Aurangzeb
