PSX announces Top 25 Companies; Engro, FFC and HBL among top performers

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the recipients of its prestigious Top 25 Companies Award for the calendar year 2024, recognising outstanding performance and governance across Pakistan’s corporate sector.

The companies were evaluated under a stringent criteria framework approved by the PSX Board, covering both financial performance and sustainability-related disclosures.

The list is led by Engro Corporation Limited, with other top-ranking firms including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Holdings Limited, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mari Energies Limited, Bank Alfalah, EFU Life Assurance, and Lucky Cement.

Also featured in the Top 25 are Millat Tractors, Crescent Steel & Allied Products, International Industries, Nestlé Pakistan, Interloop, Habib Bank, National Foods, Haleon Pakistan, Cherat Cement, MCB Bank, Jubilee General Insurance, Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan, NetSol Technologies, Arif Habib Corporation, and Meezan Bank.

PSX said the winners were selected using a blend of quantitative indicators, including profitability, liquidity, dividend payout, market ratios, solvency, free-float and share turnover — along with qualitative measures assessing corporate social responsibility, ESG reporting, enterprise risk management, diversity and inclusion, and governance standards.

The Exchange congratulated the boards and management teams of all 25 companies, noting that their performance sets a benchmark for the broader corporate community.