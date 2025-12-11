PSX slips as selling pressure pulls KSE-100 down 877 points



Selling pressure dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing in the red after broad-based profit-taking. The market opened firm but quickly lost momentum, touching an intra-day low of 168,548.45 before settling at 168,574.69, down 877.17 points, or 0.52%.

The session came alongside a key economic development, as the State Bank of Pakistan received around $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Separately, the Asian Development Bank revised Pakistan’s growth outlook upward for 2025 and 2026, citing stabilisation in key food prices following the sharp increases seen after the floods.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 had ended almost flat, slipping just 4.52 points to close at 169,451.86, despite active trading across multiple sectors.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee registered a slight gain, closing at 280.36 against the US dollar, up Re0.01 in the inter-bank market.

Market activity strengthened, with total share volume rising to 1,288 million from 1,190 million a day earlier, while traded value increased to Rs55.23 billion from Rs50.49 billion.

Hum Network led the volume chart with 187.98 million shares, followed by Pakgen Power with 180.08 million shares, and TPL Properties with 110.03 million shares.

Out of 486 companies traded, 190 advanced, 257 declined, and 39 remained unchanged.