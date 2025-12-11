Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP mandates facial recognition for exchange companies’ biometric checks from 2026

New dual-modality system to add facial recognition alongside fingerprint verification through Nadra

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all exchange companies (ECs) to incorporate facial recognition into their biometric verification procedures by January 1, 2026, in line with new instructions issued by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control. 

The requirement expands the existing biometric protocols, which currently rely solely on thumb and fingerprint verification through Nadra.

In a recent circular, the SBP referred to Chapter 7 of the Regulatory Framework for Exchange Companies, under which biometric verification of customers is mandatory. The central bank stated that the Ministry of Interior has instructed Nadra to integrate facial recognition into its verification services to ensure uniform, consistent and enhanced security across identification systems.

ECs have been advised to take all necessary administrative and technical steps to meet the deadline.

Industry officials said exchange companies already conduct real-time thumb and fingerprint verifications through Nadra before processing any transaction, as required by the SBP. 

In addition, ECs retain six months’ worth of CCTV recordings as part of their compliance obligations.

Previous article
Oil extends gains after US seizure of tanker off Venezuela
Next article
FBR suspends Customs inspector at Islamabad airport over extortion and harassment allegations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.