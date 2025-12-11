US approves $686 million tech and support package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

The United States has authorised a $686 million package of advanced technology, equipment and support for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets, according to a letter from the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) sent to Congress on December 8, The Express Tribune reported.

The package includes Link-16 tactical data link systems, cryptographic gear, avionics upgrades, training modules and full logistical support.

Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor.

The DSCA said the approval aligns with US foreign policy and national security goals, enabling Pakistan to maintain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism operations and future contingencies.

The planned upgrades will modernise Pakistan’s Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) F-16 fleet, addressing flight safety issues and extending aircraft life until 2040. The DSCA added that the enhancements will improve integration between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force during joint missions, exercises and training.

The letter noted that Pakistan has shown readiness to absorb the technology and that the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

Major Defence Equipment (MDE) worth $37 million includes 92 Link-16 systems and six inert Mk-82 bomb bodies for weapons integration testing. The remaining $649 million covers non-MDE items such as AN/APQ-10C Simple Key Loaders and AN/APX-126 IFF systems.

The DSCA confirmed that no additional US personnel will be deployed to Pakistan for implementation and that the sale will not affect US defence readiness.