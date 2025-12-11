Yango Pakistan ordered to submit compliance report after sexual harassment allegation against a driver

The Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) has directed Yango Pakistan to submit a statutory compliance report following serious allegations of sexual harassment against one of its drivers.

According to the complaint, the driver allegedly made sexual advances, diverted from the designated route and engaged in inappropriate conduct during a booked ride.

FOSPAH said the incident requires a full assessment of the company’s internal mechanisms for preventing and addressing harassment.

The Secretariat has asked Yango to provide, within seven days, evidence of compliance with the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Required submissions include proof of a mandatory Inquiry Committee, display and dissemination of the official Code of Conduct, internal complaint-handling protocols, and all driver- and passenger-safety systems such as vetting procedures, route monitoring, in-app safety tools and staff training.

Yango must also submit a record of all harassment-related complaints received over the past three years.

A FOSPAH spokesperson said that ride-hailing services bear an elevated responsibility to ensure safe and respectful travel environments, especially for women. The Secretariat reiterated that digital mobility platforms would be held accountable for any procedural gaps affecting public safety.

FOSPAH also encouraged citizens to promptly report harassment incidents, assuring swift and lawful action.