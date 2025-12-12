ADB rates Punjab agriculture markets technical assistance ‘less than successful’

The Independent Evaluation Department (IED) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has rated the technical assistance (TA) for preparing the Punjab Agriculture Markets Development Project as less than effective and less than successful, citing incomplete outputs and the absence of an ensuing loan.

In its completion report, the IED noted that the TA, designed to help the government establish a modern wholesale agriculture market in Punjab, failed to deliver its two core outputs: a project investment feasibility study and a master plan for agricultural market development.

Although some parts of the master plan were prepared, they lacked adequate detail, and overall due diligence remained unfinished.

The TA’s original allocation of $800,000 was increased to $2 million after two minor changes. ADB later approved an additional $700,000 in December 2021 and $500,000 in August 2022 for further studies and surveys. Of the $2 million, 99.4% was utilized, totalling $1,987,863.84, yet most activities remained incomplete.

ADB said stronger fact-finding could have anticipated deficiencies uncovered during due diligence, including legacy issues related to land acquisition and social safeguards. Subsequent revisions to the TA did not adequately address these risks or redesign activities to achieve intended outcomes.

The report added that shifting government priorities and unresolved social safeguard issues eventually led to the TA’s termination, with no loan prepared. The validation classified the assistance as less than relevant, less than efficient, and less than effective.