Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Otsuka Pakistan to suspend production from dec 20 to jan 4 for maintenance

Operations to resume on January 5, company tells PSX

By News Desk


Otsuka Pakistan Limited (PSX: OTSU) will temporarily suspend its production operations from December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026, as part of its annual preventive maintenance programme, according to a notice filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The shutdown will cover both dates inclusive, the company said. Production activities are scheduled to resume on January 5, 2026.

Otsuka said the temporary suspension forms part of routine maintenance measures aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and maintaining safety standards at its manufacturing facilities.

Previous article
Pakistan issues NOC to Binance, HTX under phased virtual assets framework
Next article
PSX ends week higher as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.