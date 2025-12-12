Otsuka Pakistan to suspend production from dec 20 to jan 4 for maintenance



Otsuka Pakistan Limited (PSX: OTSU) will temporarily suspend its production operations from December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026, as part of its annual preventive maintenance programme, according to a notice filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The shutdown will cover both dates inclusive, the company said. Production activities are scheduled to resume on January 5, 2026.

Otsuka said the temporary suspension forms part of routine maintenance measures aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and maintaining safety standards at its manufacturing facilities.