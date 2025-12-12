Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan bags seven honours at Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards 2025

Largest-ever Pakistani delegation secures top awards in student, public sector and tech innovation categories

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan secured seven honours at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2025 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, marking one of its strongest performances at the regional technology event. The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) led a 55-member contingent of companies, startups and student teams, all of whom qualified through the HBL P@SHA ICT Awards 2025.

The event featured leading innovators from 16 economies and opened with senior Taiwanese officials, including Digital Affairs Deputy Minister Hou Yi-Hsiu and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-Mai. 

Pakistan’s delegation, its largest ever, showcased projects previously recognised among 104 national entries, which produced 37 winners and 58 runners-up. 

The group was led by P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed, who also sits on the APICTA Executive Committee, supported by judges Dr Shoab Ahmed Khan, Shahzad Shahid, Khurram Idrees, Dr Usman Akram, and coordinator Zain Tariq.

GeoGemma by the Institute of Space Technology earned both the People’s Choice Award and the top prize in the Tertiary Students category. KPITB’s Dastak platform won in the Public Sector and Government category. Fazaia Inter College Jinnah Camp’s team “Sense Guard” placed first runner-up, while NUST’s “Osteoscreen” secured a runner-up position in the Tertiary Students category.

Dynasys Networks’ ALEF solution earned two runner-up awards in Business Services and IoT, and Unikrew Solutions won a runner-up award for its Faceoff consumer application. Sajjad Syed said the achievements reflect Pakistan’s rising global competitiveness in the technology sector and the strength of its digital innovation ecosystem.

P@SHA thanked government partners, HBL, judges, mentors and industry collaborators, and said it would continue to support Pakistan’s growth in regional and international tech markets.

