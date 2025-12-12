Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Customs revises valuation of imported meat and bone meal from South America

New duty values fixed under Customs Act after review of recent import data and global prices

By News Desk

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi, has revised the customs values of meat and bone meal imported from Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina for the assessment of duties and taxes, according to an official ruling issued on Thursday.

In Valuation Ruling No. 2031 of 2025, the directorate redetermined the values under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, replacing earlier benchmarks set through a valuation ruling issued in December 2024.

The revision followed representations from importers and other stakeholders, who argued that the existing values were more than a year old and no longer reflected prevailing international market prices. They maintained that declared import values were aligned with actual transaction prices and required reassessment in line with current trade conditions.

In response, the Directorate General initiated a revaluation exercise and issued hearing notices to relevant stakeholders. A consultative meeting was held in which participants reiterated concerns over outdated valuations and presented documentary evidence in support of their claims.

Customs authorities said the submissions were reviewed alongside import data from the preceding 90 days. A supplier-wise database was developed using transaction values and product specifications of meat and bone meal imported into Pakistan, which was shared with stakeholders for feedback. Prices published in international trade bulletins were also examined to cross-check global market trends.

According to the ruling, valuation methods under Section 25 of the Customs Act were applied sequentially. The transaction value method was considered first but was deemed unsuitable due to wide variations in declared values and incomplete or inconsistent documentation. Customs officials then examined alternative methods based on identical and similar goods to arrive at revised values.

