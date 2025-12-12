Pakistan customs seizes Rs306 million in gold and silver amid spike in smuggling

Pakistan Customs has intercepted gold and silver worth over Rs306 million at international airports during the first five months of FY26, the Federal Board of Revenue said on Friday.

Authorities seized 30,785 tolas (359 kg) of silver valued at Rs205.67 million and 234.133 tolas (2.73 kg) of gold worth Rs100.67 million.

Officials noted a sharp rise in silver smuggling attempts, attributing it to soaring prices that have more than doubled over the past ten months, outpacing gold in percentage gains. Silver imports remain tightly regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Commerce.

Customs authorities said smugglers are exploiting international travel routes to move silver into the country, describing the trend as a response to the metal’s steep appreciation.

The FBR reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the national economy and said it will continue efforts to curb smuggling and mitigate its impact.