Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan customs seizes Rs306 million in gold and silver amid spike in smuggling

Silver smuggling surges as prices double over ten months, FBR data shows

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Customs has intercepted gold and silver worth over Rs306 million at international airports during the first five months of FY26, the Federal Board of Revenue said on Friday.

Authorities seized 30,785 tolas (359 kg) of silver valued at Rs205.67 million and 234.133 tolas (2.73 kg) of gold worth Rs100.67 million.

Officials noted a sharp rise in silver smuggling attempts, attributing it to soaring prices that have more than doubled over the past ten months, outpacing gold in percentage gains. Silver imports remain tightly regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Commerce.

Customs authorities said smugglers are exploiting international travel routes to move silver into the country, describing the trend as a response to the metal’s steep appreciation.

The FBR reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the national economy and said it will continue efforts to curb smuggling and mitigate its impact.

 

Previous article
ADB clears five hundred forty million dollars for Pakistan’s SOE overhaul and Sindh coastal resilience
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Otsuka Pakistan to suspend production from dec 20 to jan 4...

Otsuka Pakistan Limited (PSX: OTSU) will temporarily suspend its production operations from December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026, as part of its annual...

Pakistan issues NOC to Binance, HTX under phased virtual assets framework

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to deepen cooperation across political, economic and defence sectors

Artificial jewellery

Over Rs 1 billion worth of gold goes missing from jewellery shop in Lahore

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.