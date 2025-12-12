Pakistan Post tightens parcel checks after rise in non-duty-paid goods

Pakistan Post has tightened parcel booking procedures across the country after customs authorities flagged a renewed rise in the movement of non-customs-paid goods through post offices, particularly from Balochistan, according to a news report.

Following recent seizures of illicit consignments, Pakistan Post headquarters issued fresh directives to its nationwide network, warning that continued lapses could expose the organisation to legal and operational risks.

Under the new instructions, all counter staff have been told to thoroughly inspect the contents of domestic and international parcels before booking to ensure no prohibited or non-duty-paid items are dispatched. Officials said the checks are mandatory and non-compliance will attract responsibility at the local level.

Senders are now required to present their original national identity card, submit a copy, and provide complete sender and recipient details, including postal codes and contact numbers, to improve traceability and accountability.

The directives state that any future seizure of parcels or merchandise by customs authorities will be the responsibility of the concerned postal circle, unit or post office, rather than the central organisation.

The issue resurfaced months after a police raid in Hub in July, during which postal staff were detained on suspicion of handling non-customs-paid consignments. That operation later led to the suspension of several police officials for exceeding their authority, though concerns about misuse of the postal network persisted.

Officials said the latest measures are aimed at strengthening compliance with customs laws, preventing misuse of postal services, and ensuring Pakistan Post is not drawn into violations linked to illicit trade.