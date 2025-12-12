Pakistan, Turkiye agree to deepen cooperation across political, economic and defence sectors



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in areas including politics, energy, economy, defence and investment during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the International Forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust and underscored the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared values and mutual aspirations for peace and prosperity.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over frequent leadership-level engagements between the two countries during the year and welcomed the convening of the 16th session of the Pakistan–Turkiye Joint Ministerial Commission, which is expected to facilitate implementation of decisions taken during the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

Shehbaz identified energy, petroleum and minerals as priority sectors and welcomed Turkish interest and investment in these areas. He urged both sides to ensure timely implementation of recently signed memorandums of understanding and agreements. The prime minister also said Pakistan was keen to benefit from Turkish expertise in the privatisation of power distribution companies, with both sides agreeing to hold ministerial-level exchanges in the near future.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of regional connectivity, including the revival of the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul rail network. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister thanked Turkiye for its role in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban authorities, while stressing that lasting peace would depend on addressing Pakistan’s security concerns. President Erdogan, in response, expressed appreciation for the prime minister’s remarks and conveyed his intention to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Separately, in his address at the forum, Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes and urged the global community to press the Afghan Taliban to fulfil their international obligations and prevent militant groups from operating from Afghan territory. He also expressed hope that peace efforts in the Middle East would lead to a lasting ceasefire, ensure humanitarian access to Gaza and support reconstruction efforts.