PSX ends week higher as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points



Positive sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the week higher after a strong buying spree. The index advanced steadily through the session, touching an intra-day high of 170,052.87.

At the close, the KSE-100 settled at 169,864.52, up 1,289.83 points, or 0.77%, reversing losses from the previous session.

On the economic front, the International Monetary Fund imposed 11 new structural benchmarks on Pakistan, including the development and publication of a medium-term tax reform strategy spanning three to five years, asset declarations by senior federal civil servants, and an action plan to address corruption vulnerabilities in identified departments.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the State Bank of Pakistan to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11% in its upcoming meeting on Monday, with expectations of rate cuts pushed back to late 2026. The outlook follows IMF warnings that inflation risks remain and monetary policy must stay “appropriately tight.”

A day earlier, the PSX had ended lower amid profit-taking, with the KSE-100 falling 877.17 points, or 0.52%, to close at 168,574.69.