Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX ends week higher as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Positive sentiment lifts index despite imf tightening signals

By News Desk


Positive sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the week higher after a strong buying spree. The index advanced steadily through the session, touching an intra-day high of 170,052.87.

At the close, the KSE-100 settled at 169,864.52, up 1,289.83 points, or 0.77%, reversing losses from the previous session.

On the economic front, the International Monetary Fund imposed 11 new structural benchmarks on Pakistan, including the development and publication of a medium-term tax reform strategy spanning three to five years, asset declarations by senior federal civil servants, and an action plan to address corruption vulnerabilities in identified departments.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the State Bank of Pakistan to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11% in its upcoming meeting on Monday, with expectations of rate cuts pushed back to late 2026. The outlook follows IMF warnings that inflation risks remain and monetary policy must stay “appropriately tight.”

A day earlier, the PSX had ended lower amid profit-taking, with the KSE-100 falling 877.17 points, or 0.52%, to close at 168,574.69.

Previous article
Otsuka Pakistan to suspend production from dec 20 to jan 4 for maintenance
Next article
PQFTL IPO oversubscribed 3.2 times, raises Rs 676m at PSX
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.